Elderly man assaulted after asking woman to socially distance at Florida grocery store, police say

Published 
Updated 26 mins ago
FOX 35 Orlando
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A 75-year-old man who recently underwent surgery for placement of a heart stent was attacked by another man outside a Daytona Beach Shores Publix, authorities said.

The victim told investigators it began inside the store when he interacted with a woman while in line at a register.  Because of his recent surgery, the victim said he was concerned about social distancing and asked the woman to abide by health guidelines as she stood within a safe space as marked on the floor.

According to a police report, when the victim was outside at his car, he was approached by a man who shouted, "You [expletive] gator redneck how dare you!" claiming the victim was holding up the cashout line.  The victim said the man punched him in his chest knocking him to the ground, stood over him and said, "One word, and I'll kill you."

Authorities are reviewing surveillance cameras from the store in hopes of identifying the man and woman.

"We are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect and/or the woman he was with. We are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact us," said Meegan Wilmot with the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Police said the assailant drove off in a Cadillac with the woman. Call 386-763-5347 if you have any information on this case.