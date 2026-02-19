Funeral services announced for DPS pilot, trooper killed in helicopter crash

The Brief DPS pilot Robert Skankey and trooper Hunter Bennett died in a helicopter crash in Flagstaff on Feb. 4. The Ranger 56 helicopter crashed while providing tactical support to officers who were involved in a shootout with a suspect. The suspect in the shooting faces dozens of charges, including two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Skankey and Bennett.



Funeral plans have been announced for two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members who died in a helicopter crash while responding to an officer-involved shooting in Flagstaff.

On Feb. 4, Flagstaff Police officers were involved in a shooting with an armed suspect west of the downtown area, just north of Route 66. During a two-hour period, police say the suspect fired at officers with a semi-automatic rifle while jumping from rooftop to rooftop.

The suspect was shot and taken into custody.

A DPS Ranger 56 helicopter that was called in to provide tactical support crashed, killing both the pilot and a trooper who were on board.

The crash victims were later identified as Robert Skankey and Hunter Bennett. Skankey served in the United States Marine Corps and joined DPS in 2021. He's survived by his wife and four children. Bennett joined DPS in 2022 and is survived by his wife, Breanna.

The suspect was later identified as 50-year-old Terrell Storey. He's facing dozens of charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, 23 counts of aggravated assault, six counts of first-degree burglary, six counts of endangerment, one count of weapons misconduct and 12 counts of disorderly conduct involving domestic violence.

Storey was indicted by a Coconino County grand jury.

A funeral service for Skankey will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kingman.

Bennett's service will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 at Mission Church in Gilbert.

DPS will livestream both services at azdps.gov/live.

DPS crew members Hunter Bennett and Robert Skankey were killed in a helicopter crash in Flagstaff on Feb. 4. (AZDPS)

