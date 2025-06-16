Elderly man found stabbed to death inside Peoria apartment

article

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in Peoria.

What we know:

According to police, officers on May 13 responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex near Grand and Peoria Avenues. Once at the scene, officers found a man with several stab wounds. The victim, 80-year-old Robert Schelb Jr., died at the scene.

Investigators believe Schelb Jr. was killed between 7 pm. on May 12 and 10 a.m. on May 13.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-773-8976 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the stabbing happened