Elderly man found stabbed to death inside Peoria apartment
article
PEORIA, Ariz. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in Peoria.
What we know:
According to police, officers on May 13 responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex near Grand and Peoria Avenues. Once at the scene, officers found a man with several stab wounds. The victim, 80-year-old Robert Schelb Jr., died at the scene.
Investigators believe Schelb Jr. was killed between 7 pm. on May 12 and 10 a.m. on May 13.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-773-8976 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Map of where the stabbing happened