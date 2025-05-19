Elderly woman killed, elderly man hurt in Phoenix shooting

The Brief Two people were shot in Phoenix near Camelback Road and 44th Street on May 19. The police department described them as elderly. Officers don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.



An elderly woman was killed and an elderly man was hurt in a Phoenix shooting on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The May 19 shooting happened near 44th Street and Camelback Road around 3:30 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they located two elderly adults with gunshot wounds. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the elderly woman deceased and transported the elderly man to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police said.

Officers don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.

What we don't know:

The woman's name wasn't released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't detailed.

What's next:

The shooting is under investigation.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: