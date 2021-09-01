Elizabeth Holmes Theranos trial: live updates from jury selection

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 6:44 AM MST until THU 11:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Elizabeth Holmes Theranos trial: live updates from jury selection

By Evan Sernoffsky
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Day two of jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. 

The onetime Silicon Valley superstar CEO is facing federal charges of fraud following allegations her biotech company bilked investors and patients alike.

Follow below for live updates about the trial of Holmes from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from federal court in San Jose. (App users click here to follow the blog.

The sensational case has received widespread media attention complicating the jury selection process. Nearly every prospective juror so far has varying knowledge of the case – some having read the definitive book, Bad Blood, by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, who broke the story on Theranos.

Others said they’ve seen documentaries on the case or followed news coverage of varying degrees. Nearly all of them said they can put any biases aside and remain fair and impartial.

SEE ALSO: What to expect as Elizabeth Holmes heads to trial

So far, the panel of more than 200 prospective jurors has been winnowed down. Nine jurors were immediately let go because they were not vaccinated from the coronavirus. Some 30 others were cut due to personal reasons, like health issues and child care.

A group of 39 prospective jurors were questioned on Tuesday and 14 were let go throughout the day for various reasons, including financial hardships. Another batch of prospective jurors will go through the same questioning Wednesday before a panel of 12 jurors and five alternates are sworn in.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin next week.