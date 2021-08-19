Ella French funeral: Chicago pays respect to officer killed in line of duty

Thousands are expected to pay their respects to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French at her funeral Thursday morning.

French, 29, was gunned down during an Aug. 7 traffic stop in West Englewood.

She served for three years on police force, most recently on CPD's Community Safety Team.

The funeral service will take place 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Temple, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue.

Hundreds of Chicago police officers, city officials and family members are expected to attend the service, which will be streamed live on-air and online.

Hundreds of policemen from various departments attend the funeral for Chicago Police Officer Ella French on August 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will deliver the homily at the funeral Mass.

French's brother, Adam, said she "wanted to do good for the world."

"… My sister is a bada—. She always wanted to make a difference … however it was possible. I was never surprised when she said she was going to be a sheriff and then a cop. It just made sense," Andrew wrote in a message to the Sun-Times.

French's partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was also shot and critically wounded during the traffic stop gone wrong. He released a video from his hospital room Wednesday.

The shooting sent shockwaves across Chicago.

Police Superintendent David Brown delivered impassioned words of support for the police force.

"They go down dark alleys none of you would go down, to protect you," Brown said. "They run toward bullets."

Two brothers have been charged in the shooting.

A third man accused of acting as a straw purchaser to buy the gun that was used to kill French faces federal gun charges.

Prosecutors say the brothers' car was pulled over for expired plates. They say three officers approached the car and the situation exploded after the younger brother — accused shooter Monte Morgan — refused to cooperate and became unruly.

"Monte Morgan exited that vehicle with a drink in one hand and a cell phone in the other. He refused repeated instructions to set those items down," said Risa Lanier, Interim First Assistant State's Attorney. "He began physically jerking his arms away from those officers."

Moments later, Lanier says Morgan pulled a .22 caliber handgun from his waistband and fired several shots, hitting and killing French with a single shot to the head, and hitting Yanez in the shoulder and the right eye.

Outside court, prosecutors said the initial responding officers "had their own guns holstered the entire time" of the incident. Monte Morgan was later shot and wounded by a second group of officers who were called for backup.

French had recently purchased a new home in the Parkview neighborhood on the Southwest Side in June, records show.

Her neighbor, who identified himself Sunday only as Johnny R., was shocked to learn the fallen officer from recent news reports was the same "decent person" who lived next door to him.

"That … breaks my heart right there," Johnny, 62, told the Chicago Sun-Times. "She literally just moved in.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.