Embry Women's Health: Some patients need to be retested for COVID-19

Thousands of people who were tested for COVID-19 in the last week are being asked to get retested because a lab processing test samples got overwhelmed.

Darcy Colacito reached out to us on Dec. 16, saying she had waited over a week for COVID-19 test results from Embry Women's Health.

On Dec. 17, she and many others received this text message:

"If you have an outstanding COVID-19 test prior to 12-13, you will need to be retested."

"In my own house, we're all wearing masks and all this extra time has passed when it shouldn't have taken that long," said Colacito.

Advertisement

Embry Health TestNOW's CEO Raymond Embry says roughly 10,000 patients were affected. A local lab was overwhelmed.

"They had not been giving us clear guidance. As of Monday, we were told the results were ready, and it was some type of reporting issue. Unfortunately, as the week progressed, it became more and more clear to us that there was something else wrong."

Embry is using some local labs and some out of state labs. They say the out of state labs are providing quicker turnaround times for test results in some cases. They're hopeful people impacted will return for a retest.

"Us being able to provid results is crucial. I want to ensure that those patients know they can trust us. That we take things very, very seriously," said Embry.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

_____

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

_____

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: