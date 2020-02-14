EMS evaluates Mayde Creek Jr. High students after phone battery begins smoking

article

Multiple students were being evaluated at Katy ISD's Mayde Creek Junior High School after a student’s cell phone began to smoke during lunch, officials say.

According to a letter sent to parents by the school's principal, students in the cafeteria were immediately relocated to the gym.

The school says students who were experiencing distress from the smoke were referred to the nurse, and EMS services were called to campus to provide any additional medical services.

Cy-Fair EMS said 25 to 40 patients were being evaluated.

Katy ISD PD and the Westlake Fire Department were also at the school.

The following letter was sent to parents:

Dear Mayde Creek Junior High (MCJH) Parents/Guardians and Staff,

The purpose of this message is to inform you that today during lunch a student’s cell phone battery began to smoke. Students in the cafeteria were immediately relocated to the gym. The campus did not need to be evacuated and remained on schedule. Any student experiencing distress from the smoke were referred to the nurse. EMS services were called to the campus to provide additional medical services as needed.

I would like to reassure parents that the safety of our students at MCJH and throughout Katy ISD is a top priority.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Dr. David Paz

Principal

Mayde Creek Junior High