End of tragic year nears for Valley family that lost 8 relatives to COVID-19

For one Phoenix family, the end of a tough year is almost here.

The Aguirre family’s business, Tamales y Tacos Puebla, had to shut down when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Making it more tragic, the family lost eight relatives, including 67-year-old Jose Aguirre to the virus.

Despite the tragedy, 2020 is ending on a more positive note of Ricardo Aguirre, his wife, two sons and his mother have all recovered from the virus, and Ricardo and his wife just welcomed a baby girl.

Now, nine months after the pandemic began, the family’s business is getting back on track.

Ricardo says he is just grateful to have his health and family. He is also hoping for a much better 2021.

"We gotta keep pushing forward. We got to," said Ricardo. "I know a lot of families have been affected by this virus, but we gotta take it one day at a time. We just gotta be thankful for the things that we have."

The Aguirre family is also grateful for the community supporting them through this tough year.

