Arizona man stays positive after losing 8 family members and business due to COVID-19

A Valley family's ongoing battle with COVID-19 has turned out to be a deadly and devastating.

In May, FOX 10 reported on Ricardo Aguirre and his family's battle with COVID-19. Now, five months later, Ricardo says he has lost eight relatives, including his father most recently, due to COVID-19. He has also lost his business.

Aguirre is expecting his third child, and his first baby girl. The whole family had coronavirus at one point, including his pregnant wife and himself. Now, seven months since the COVID-19 shutdown, the Aguirres are still feeling the impacts physically, financially, and emotionally.

"I can either sit here and be negative about it, or I can just continue my daily routine, just ask for guidance and for God to provide," said Ricardo, who spoke with FOX 10's Justin Lum as he sat by his wife's side in the hospital. The baby girl Ricardo and his wife are expecting had signs of a low heart rate and low oxygen levels.

Both Ricardo and his wife have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19 back in May. Ricardo's mother and two sons beat the virus as well. In September, however, Ricardo's father, 67-year-old Jose, did not.

"He suffered a lot. He was a true warrior. He fought as much as he could, but eventually, he got tired and we told him if you're tired, don't worry, it's gonna be fine," said Ricardo. "Eventually, he passed."

Despite taking all precautions, Ricardo has lost his father and seven other relatives to COVID-19 complications.

"My cousin is the one who took it the hardest," said Ricardo. "She lost three family members within days of each other."

Ricardo had built up a popular food truck and catering business, but since the pandemic hit, he could not afford the truck or rent for the prep kitchen he cooked in. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of dollars are owed for his mother's medical bills, and his mother has yet to fully recover.

Ricardo says 2020 has been tough, but he is grateful to meet his baby girl at any moment.

"Light at the end of the tunnel," said Ricardo. "She is my spiritual strength. She gives me strength to get by."

