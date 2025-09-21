Erika Kirk gives vision for Turning Point USA to packed memorial service for Charlie Kirk

The Brief In an emotional memorial service attended by more than 60,000 people, Erika Kirk publicly forgave the man who shot her husband. Erika Kirk will take over as CEO of Turning Point USA following the death of her husband, the organization's founder, Charlie Kirk. Turning Point USA's major events, including the upcoming America Fest conference in December, will continue as planned under the new leadership.



Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sept. 21 marked a turning point of its own, as the community gathered to celebrate his life and hear how his work would continue through Turning Point USA under his wife, Erika.

The lae conservative activist spent 13 years building Turning Point into the organization it is today, and it was clear from Erika Kirk's speech at his memorial that the movement will live on.

What they're saying:

"For a person to have that much love and that type of love and forgiveness only comes from, again, a relationship with Jesus Christ," an attendee said.

"When she said she forgave him, I just was like, 'I don't know if I could do that,' and I felt like I need to get myself on her level now," another person said.

"When she said that she'd forgive the man that killed her husband, just to even say that, it takes a lot from your heart," an attendee said.

Dig deeper:

Erica Kirk, left widowed less than two weeks ago, publicly forgave the shooter as she prepares to take over Turning Point USA as the next CEO. Her appointment was the wish of Charlie Kirk in the event of his death.

"Charlie and I were united in purpose. His passion was my passion, and now his mission is my mission. Everything that Turning Point USA built through Charlie's vision and hard work, we will make 10 times greater through the power of his memory," she said.

"I think it's inspiring to see what she wants to see for this country, for the men and the women, our future depends on this," an attendee said.

Before more than 60,000 people seated inside State Farm Stadium Sunday, Erika Kirk shared her intentions for the future of the organization her late husband founded at the age of 18.

"Chapters will grow. Thousands of new ones will be created. TPUSA Faith will add thousands of new pastors and congregations. And yes, campus events will continue," she said.

Big picture view:

President Donald Trump gave his stamp of approval during his speech at the memorial.

"Charlie created something very special. It's called Turning Point USA and under the leadership and love of Erika, it will become bigger and better and stronger than ever before," Trump said.

Local perspective:

Those gathered outside headquarters tonight in Phoenix echoed that faith in Erika's ability to lead.

"I think that her strength, not only from the Lord, but what her husband left her with will continue forever," an attendee said.

"What a powerful leader that she is going to be and be able to uphold what Charlie really wanted this to be. I myself, like I want to become a contributor because of the speech that she gave and the person that she is and just the great things that this organization can do going forward," another person said.

What's next:

Erka also said that college speeches and debates will continue under her leadership, and her late husband's commitment to the First Amendment, but as far as big events, Turning Point's annual America Fest conference is still scheduled for December in Phoenix.