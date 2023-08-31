ESPN, ABC, Disney-owned channels go dark for Spectrum cable subscribers amid dispute

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:15 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

ESPN, ABC, Disney-owned channels go dark for Spectrum cable subscribers amid dispute

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Business
FOX TV Stations
FILE - In this photo illustration the Charter Spectrum logo seen on a smartphone. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Channels owned by the Walt Disney Co. such as ESPN, Disney Channel and others went dark Thursday afternoon for those who own Charter Spectrum cable. 

At 5 p.m. PT, Disney pulled approximately 27 channels amid an ongoing carrier dispute with Charter Communications, which runs Spectrum. 

Customers lost access to programming from ABC-owned TV stations, Disney-branded channels such as Freeform and FX and the National Geographic channels. 

Charter is the country’s second-largest cable TV provider with nearly 15 million subscribers, according to USA Today. 

"We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Charter Communications for some time and have not yet agreed to a new market-based agreement," Disney told FOX TV Stations in an emailed statement on Thursday. 

Blank TV screen.  (KTTV)

"Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers," the statement continued. 

Spectrum claims that Disney is "trying to force" customers to pay for its "very expensive programming." 

"We would agree to The Walt Disney Company’s significant rate increase despite their declining ratings," Charter told FOX. "But they are trying to force our customers to pay for their very expensive programming, even those customers who don’t want it or worse, can’t afford it." 

"The current video ecosystem is broken. With The Walt Disney Company, we have proposed a model that creates better alignment for the industry and better choices for our customers. We are hopeful we can find a path forward," Charter added. 

The company has created a website so Charter customers can learn more about the dispute, here. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 