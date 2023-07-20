Ex-Arizona legislator chosen as replacement on Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Ex-Arizona legislator chosen as replacement on Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Politics
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Former Arizona legislator Shawnna Bolick has been chosen to replace a former state senator on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

The board chose Bolick to serve out the rest of Steve Kaiser's term on the board, representing a north Phoenix district. Kaiser reportedly resigned last month to run a nonprofit policy group he founded.

Bolick, a Republican, served two terms in the state House before an unsuccessful run last year for secretary of state.

Shawnna Bolick

Shawnna Bolick

While in the Legislature, Bolick urged Congress to throw out the 2020 presidential election results from Arizona and give the state's electoral college votes to Donald Trump.

She also introduced legislation in January 2021 to rewrite the election laws in Arizona to give lawmakers the power to reject the election results "at any time before the presidential inauguration."

The proposed bill died in committee before it ever came to a vote.

The Maricopa County supervisors had to choose a replacement from among three candidates selected by the vacated district's precinct committee members. The nominees had to be from the same party as the legislator being replaced.

"We believe Ms. Bolick will be an incredible asset to her constituents, Maricopa County and the state as a whole," Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen said in a statement Wednesday.