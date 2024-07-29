Ex-Arizona nurse exploited patient through IV hydration treatments, state officials say

She was a Valley nurse who had the trust of a woman, but state officials say she violated that trust and exploited the victim for tens of thousands of dollars.

We're learning more about why the Arizona State Board of Nursing suspended her license, and why this case serves as a warning for anyone seeking at-home care.

"We talked earlier. You hung up. I’m just trying to get some sort of explanation to these serious allegations," FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum said at Dulce Cervantes-Sanchez's residence.

She didn't open the door.

She clearly didn't want to talk about the recent suspension of her registered nurse license, but audio from a special board meeting on July 8 shows that she admitted to taking advantage of a 56-year-old woman in Tonopah.

"TL was very caring and loving and greeted me with open arms. I should have never blurred the lines between hospitality and friendship," she said during the meeting.

In the Arizona State Board of Nursing’s findings of fact against Cervantes-Sanchez, documents say, "Patient TL" paid her anywhere from $32,000 to $48,000 from March 2022 to October 2023.

The majority of that money was in cash.

'I love helping people'

Investigators say Cervantes-Sanchez believed the patient came into her life through IV hydration, as "God’s literal answer to her prayers."

"I should have never spoken about any of my financial or family issues. I should have never asked my patient for any kind of help. For this, I’m truly sorry. I love what I do. I love what I do at the hospital. I love helping people," Cervantes-Sanchez said.

Cervantes-Sanchez worked as an ER nurse at Dignity Health's Arizona General Hospital in Laveen. Records say she was also contracted with AZ IV Medics and Medicine Man, Inc. between March 2022 and October 2023.

The board of nursing says she started a friendship with "Patient TL," brought her kids over during some of the treatments, and also discussed her personal life, finances, and requested money and gifts.

"It wasn’t just a one-time issue. It was an extensive, prolonged boundary violation, financial exploitation, potential drugging of the patient," said Emma Mamaluy, chief counsel with the Arizona State Board of Nursing, during the July 8 meeting.

Texts reveal requests for money

Besides visiting "Patient TL's" home several times a week, investigators uncovered personal text messages Cervantes-Sanchez sent to her client.

"I will miss your face and hugs… please love you so so so much… I need your hugs!!"

"Hey beautiful"

"I have rewritten this text message at least 6 times. I was wondering if you would be able to loan me $400…"

"So my account is overdrafts by $1,479.63."

"If.. big if"

"If you could help me I don’t want you to pay for two months worth of IV treatments"

"(prayer hands emoji) Please."

"I am still overdrawn by now only by $275.000"

"Is there any way you can send the $300 you would pay me on Thursday to my bank. Please love you so so so much."

Findings say Cervantes-Sanchez sent her patient a photo from inside Dignity Health's Arizona General Hospital, displaying a man lying on a gurney, with restraints on his wrists and ankles, wearing minimal clothing and his face concealed.

The text read "how is your day going?"

According to a witness, Cervantes-Sanchez would crawl into "Patient TL's" bed and sometimes snuggle with her while "TL" received IV infusions. The alleged victim also told the board of nursing that Cervantes-Sanchez regularly gave her Benadryl, an allergy medication, and she believes it caused her health to decline.

"There were no orders, no medical director, nothing. She was just going freelance and doing this IV hydration plus medications and other things at a patient’s home," Mamaluy said.

Between June 2022 and July 2023, Cervantes-Sanchez admitted she did not chart infusions because she was using IV supplies purchased by the patient. Findings confirm there are no records of services for "Patient TL" from the IV companies the nurse worked with during that time frame.

"When Ms. Cervantes-Sanchez told me just on July 3 that she was working for this other company, I wanted to clarify they did have her on the schedule, but as a potential contract employee. What they did not have were any records of ‘Patient TL’ receiving services through that company or making any payments through that company," Tiffany Fotinos, board of nursing investigator, said.

"There are these very clear lines of boundary violations when it turns into manipulation to seek a financial benefit for the nurse," Mamaluy added.

Cervantes-Sanchez gives up nursing license

Mamaluy recommends that patients and families watch for red flags.

"There’s manipulation sometimes where the patient feels obliged to give money, gifts or favors to the person that’s providing care to them," she said. "Anything like that by a nurse is considered a boundary violation."

Mamaluy also warns that mobile IV hydration services need to be vetted.

"An IV carries risks. There can be embolisms. It can cause a stroke if it’s not done properly and there needs to be a provider order there," she said.

"I just ask to please, please, please do not suspend my license," Cervantes-Sanchez pleaded.

Despite Cervantes-Sanchez asking for probation to restrict her to a hospital setting, the board unanimously voted to summarily suspend her nursing license.

FOX 10 reached out to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office regarding a reported incident of Cervantes-Sanchez giving this patient benadryl without consent. A spokesperson says both the patient and nurse were interviewed, but due to conflicting statements and no evidence, no criminal charges have been filed.

Both IV hydration companies Cervantes-Sanchez worked with declined to comment.

On July 29, Cervantes-Sanchez voluntarily surrendered her registered nursing license two weeks after the board voted to suspend her.

She can reapply in three years, and it will be up to the state board of nursing to determine if she has rehabilitated herself.

