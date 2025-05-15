Expand / Collapse search

Ex-Arizona officer accused of manslaughter; Greer Fire latest l Morning News Brief

Published  May 15, 2025 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

A former Arizona police officer was indicted in connection to a deadly shooting; strong winds have fanned the flames of a wildfire that continues to burn in Apache County; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 15.

1. Piece of Valley history at risk of closing

Big Tin Cotton Gin is at risk of closing to make way for a QT gas station. Nothing is set in stone yet as a historical designation could still be filed.

2. Former officer indicted

A former Prescott Police officer is accused of manslaughter stemming from a 2024 shooting while on duty.

3. Greer Fire latest

The Greer Fire sparked on May 13 and has grown to over 7,000 acres. Multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed. Greer, Northwoods and South Fork residents in Apache County should evacuate their homes.

4. Phoenix murder suspect arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of 43-year-old Johnny Vaughn back in October 2023 in Phoenix.

5. Shooting investigation

One person is in custody after police say a man was shot near 15th Avenue and Cochise Drive.

Today's weather

Thursday will be a bit warmer in the Valley with a high near 90°F.

