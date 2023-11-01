Ex-Arizona teacher convicted of sexual abuse: MCAO

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Nov. 1 that a jury has convicted a former teacher of sexually abusing 7 juveniles.

According to the statement, Gavina, 53, is set to be sentenced on Nov. 30, where he could face anywhere from 17.5 to 70 years in prison.

In the statement, officials with MCAO said the crimes happened during math classes at Capitol Elementary School, where Gavina would touch female students inappropriately.

The victims were under the age of 15.

"Some of Gavina’s victims first came forward in 2017. Phoenix Police were first notified of the accusations against Gavina in December 2019, when more victims came forward," read a portion of MCAO's statement.

Capitol Elementary School is part of the Phoenix Elementary School District.

Student detailed inappropriate incidents

We reported on incidents involving Gavina in December 2019. At the time, investigators said Gavina had touched students inappropriately hundreds of times over the years.

"He would touch them like this, or like sometimes their shoulder, but that's all I saw from my class," said a 13-year-old student who spoke with us in 2019. We did not disclose the student's identity.

"We were taking my test and my pencil fell and I was gonna get it, and he went down with me and grabbed my waist," said the student.

The girl said she told her mother, but did not report it to school staff members.

"After he did that, I looked at him, like, different," said the girl.