Massive explosion reported at Arlington home after suspect fires flare gun during police search

Community members in an Arlington neighborhood were told to shelter in place Monday night after police say a flare gun was fired inside a home, causing a massive explosion.

Arlington County police put out the alert just after 8:15 p.m., saying the incident occurred in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street in the Bluemont neighborhood.

Police say as officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, a suspect fired several rounds inside the home, which led to the explosion.

Neighbors were immediately told to avoid the area as a massive response came from Arlington Fire and police.

The flames took hours to put out. Arlington Fire and EMS said the fire was controlled around 10:30 p.m. and crews were only battling small spot fires by that time.

Officials say only minor injuries were reported but it's not yet clear how many people may have been involved.