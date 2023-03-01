Expand / Collapse search
FBI: Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested

Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested

Authorities say a man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, federal authorities said.

Marc Muffley, 40, is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege that the material was found in a suitcase Muffley had checked in Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Allegiant Air Flight 201, which was bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

After an alert during security screening, the bag was examined and found hidden in the lining was a "circular compound" about three inches in diameter wrapped in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap.

Marc Muffley

An FBI bomb technician X-rayed the compound and concluded that it contained a granular powder consistent with a commercial grade firework" and "suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks."

Attached was a "quick fuse" similar to a candle wick — apparently part of the original manufacture of the compound — as well as a "hobby fuse" that burns more slowly and appeared to have been added after the manufacture, authorities said.

Authorities said they concluded that both the black powder and flash powder "are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers," according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities said Muffley was paged over the airport’s public address system and shortly thereafter he was seen leaving the airport. He was traced to a Lansford address where he was arrested by the FBI late Monday night.

Officials said he remains in custody pending a probable cause hearing and detention hearing Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Allentown, with Muffley attending via videoconference.

It’s unclear whether Muffley has an attorney. A working number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.