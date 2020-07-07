FAA: Helicopter crashed while fighting Polles Fire

article

Officials with the FAA have confirmed that a helicopter has crashed while battling the Polles Fire.

According to FAA officials, a Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed 10 miles west of Payson, under unknown circumstances. The helicopter was not carrying any passengers at the time.

"The FAA and NTSB will investigate, and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident," read a portion of the statement.

According to Payson-area newspaper Payson Roundup, citing officials with the Gila County Sheriff's Office, the helicopter was on fire, and crews were trying to assess if the helicopter pilot is still alive.

At around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, forest officials announced, via a tweet on their verified Twitter page, that they are working to get more complete information on what happened.

As of Tuesday, the Polles Fire has burned 580 acres of land, and the fire is 0% contained. The fire began about 11 miles west of Payson, and was caused by lightning on July 3, according to fire officials. Fire crews are reportedly being challenged by hot and dry conditions in the area.

