Family can visit loved ones in senior living facilities now, but must follow COVID-19 guidelines

Tens of thousands of Arizona residents at long-term care facilities will finally get the chance to see their loved ones – physically – for the first time in nearly six months since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Of course, there are limitations for visitors to ensure safety for all.

The week of Aug. 23, state officials approved new guidelines allowing for in-person visits at nursing home facilities – and for some – it sounds like a lot of hoops to go through to meet those guidelines.

The major limitation is that visitors must take a COVID-19 test and test negative. They must then quarantine for at least 48 hours before visiting a nursing home.

Visitors won't be able to hug loved ones while at the facility, either.

"It’s been very hard, but also it’s been mitigated by the fact that she’s safe," said Tonsa Price-Edwards, Arizona Task Force on Long Term Care, adding, "It's been, 'Suck it up buttercup and figure it out.'"

Price-Edwards is looking forward to visiting her 89-year-old mother at her nursing home for the first time in the past 7 months. She's part of governor Ducey’s Task Force on Long Term Care, which helped develop the new visitor guidelines.



"The testing is critical. It is one important element to know you are COVID free and not introduce something to this vulnerable population," Price-Edwards explained.

More guidelines are visits being limited to 15 minutes, masks are required and social distancing must be observed.

“Our solution isn’t perfect, we all acknowledge that. It is a start," Price-Edwards said.

According to numbers published by Maricopa County, nearly 3,700 residents living in long-term care facilities tested positive so far and about a third, almost 1,000 residents, did not survive.

Some senior living facility managers say many still don’t want to risk exposure.

“Most of the families, they said it’s better for them to come to the window and not go through the hoops with the tests and everything," said Janine Ciobanita, VIP Paradise Care owner.

She says the new guidelines show there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Before we went in the lockdown, we didn’t know when we were going to come out. There was nothing in sight, especially for the families. Now we have something in place," Ciobanita said.

It’s up to individual facilities to determine specific visitor policies. The task force recommends potential visitors call ahead of time and make an appointment to see loved ones, and if possible, to have visits outdoors.