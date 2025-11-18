Family held at gunpoint during Glendale home invasion, PD says

The Brief Three suspects forced their way into a home near 57th and Missouri avenues at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, held the family at gunpoint, and took several belongings. The Glendale Police Department needs help from the community to identify the vehicle involved. Information can be reported by calling Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.



A family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion, and the Glendale Police Department is now calling on the community to help them track down the vehicle involved.

What we know:

The Aug. 31 incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near 57th and Missouri avenues, the police department said in an X post on Nov. 18.

Police say three suspects forced their way into a home and held the family inside at gunpoint. They stole several items, but police didn't say what they took.

What you can do:

Detectives need help identifying the vehicle seen in images and videos.

If you have any information, call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Glendale Police Department

Map of the area where the incident happened