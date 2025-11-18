Expand / Collapse search

Family held at gunpoint during Glendale home invasion, PD says

Published  November 18, 2025 2:35pm MST
    • Three suspects forced their way into a home near 57th and Missouri avenues at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, held the family at gunpoint, and took several belongings.
    • The Glendale Police Department needs help from the community to identify the vehicle involved. Information can be reported by calling Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion, and the Glendale Police Department is now calling on the community to help them track down the vehicle involved.

What we know:

The Aug. 31 incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near 57th and Missouri avenues, the police department said in an X post on Nov. 18.

Police say three suspects forced their way into a home and held the family inside at gunpoint. They stole several items, but police didn't say what they took.

What you can do:

Detectives need help identifying the vehicle seen in images and videos.

If you have any information, call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

