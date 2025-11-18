Family held at gunpoint during Glendale home invasion, PD says
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion, and the Glendale Police Department is now calling on the community to help them track down the vehicle involved.
What we know:
The Aug. 31 incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near 57th and Missouri avenues, the police department said in an X post on Nov. 18.
Police say three suspects forced their way into a home and held the family inside at gunpoint. They stole several items, but police didn't say what they took.
What you can do:
Detectives need help identifying the vehicle seen in images and videos.
If you have any information, call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.
Image 1 of 3
Photo courtesy of the Glendale Police Department
Map of the area where the incident happened