Family of Oakland men who drowned saving child hope to send bodies to Guatemala

The family and friends of the three immigrant men who drowned while rescuing a boy from the delta in Sacramento are hoping to send their bodies back to their native Guatemala.

Wendy Rivas of Oakland started a GoFundMe for her father Edwin "Guistillo" Rivas, 57, and his friends, Edwin Perez, 22, and Danilo Gutiérrez, 40.

All of them lived in Oakland, working jobs in construction.

Friend William Ramos told KTVU that the men and other families vacationed together near Brannan Island every Fourth of July for camping and family fun.

The trio had been fishing Sunday near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, when they saw an 8-year-old who was with their group struggling in the water.

They and two others jumped into the river and pulled the boy to safety, officials said. The boy had been wading into the water and got pulled away, and he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

But only two men were able to get out of the water.

Rivas, Perez and Gutiérrez never surfaced.

Their bodies were recovered from the delta on Tuesday evening, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

Their friend, Juan Cabrera, told KCRA3 all of them had tried to save the boy, but the strong winds and current were too much in the Sacramento San Joaquin River Delta system.

"Far too many lives have been lost in our waterways and in the lakes and rivers of Northern California over the past few weeks," the Rio Vista Fire Department said. "The currents of the Sacramento River and its tributaries are strong and unpredictable."

Now Wendy Rivas is trying to raise $15,000 for each man, so his body can be sent back to their homeland.

One of his former co-workers Kris Hoffman said Gutiérrez was a "beautiful spirit and fearless." The two worked construction jobs together and Gutiérrez was an excellent painter, Hoffman said.

Each of the men leaves families behind.

To help, click here.