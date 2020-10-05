Family pleads for suspect to come forward after shooting, killing teen

A teen is dead after being found shot on Oct. 5 at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the apartment complex just after midnight near 25th and Campbell avenues and found a 16 year old with gunshot injuries.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Family identifies him as Tommy Lopez.

The suspects are not in custody and there is no viable description at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with memorial costs.

Advertisement

Loved ones say Lopez leaves behind a toddler son. He had just enrolled back into high school and was working to get "his life back on track."

"He was striving to become the man his son would look up to. He was the youngest of 4 boys and lived with his grandmother," the GoFundMe reads.

The family is completely heartbroken. They say Lopez was walking home from the store after getting snacks and was killed right outside his grandmother's house.

Vicki Cravens, his grandmother, held back tears as she described the moments she found her grandson gunned down right in front of her home.

"I ran outside. Tommy was laying by my door. His brother was hugging him," she remembered.

Although no one has been arrested for his murder, the family is asking the community for any information to bring their family justice.

"Whoever did this, can you please just turn yourself in because he was young. He didn't deserve to die and he had people who loved him," his grandmother pleaded.