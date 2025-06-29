Family rescued off Phoenix hiking trail; fire grows on Navajo Nation | Nightly Roundup

article
From a family being rescued off South Mountain due to severe heat in Phoenix on Sunday, to a growing wildfire on Navajo Nation, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Family of 11 rescued on closed South Mountain trail due to heat
A family of 11, including several kids, were rescued off a South Mountain hiking trail on Sunday afternoon. Phoenix Fire says the trail was closed for the day due to extreme heat warnings.
2. Evacuations ordered amid Oak Ridge Fire
Evacuations have been ordered for some residents amid a wildfire that sparked on Saturday on the Navajo Nation.
3. Man killed, woman hurt in south Phoenix shooting, PD says
A Phoenix shooting killed a man and landed a woman in the hospital on Saturday night, the police department said.
4. Firefighters ambushed by sniper on Idaho mountainside; 2 killed
Authorities said firefighters were attacked by a sniper on an Idaho mountainside while they were responding to a blaze in the northern part of the state.
5. Dramatic nighttime Salt River rescue footage released by MCSO
Dramatic nighttime body cam footage and 911 audio from a Salt River rescue were released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. It shows a man being rescued after becoming trapped by thick brush.