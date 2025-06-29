Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Superior, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Dripping Springs, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Family rescued off Phoenix hiking trail; fire grows on Navajo Nation | Nightly Roundup

Published  June 29, 2025 7:04pm MST
From a family being rescued off South Mountain due to severe heat in Phoenix on Sunday, to a growing wildfire on Navajo Nation, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Family of 11 rescued on closed South Mountain trail due to heat

Family of 11 rescued on closed South Mountain trail due to heat

A family of 11, including several kids, were rescued off a South Mountain hiking trail on Sunday afternoon. Phoenix Fire says the trail was closed for the day due to extreme heat warnings.

2. Evacuations ordered amid Oak Ridge Fire

Oak Ridge Fire: Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning on Navajo Nation

Evacuations have been ordered for some residents amid a wildfire that sparked on Saturday on the Navajo Nation.

3. Man killed, woman hurt in south Phoenix shooting, PD says

Man killed, woman hurt in south Phoenix shooting, PD says

A Phoenix shooting killed a man and landed a woman in the hospital on Saturday night, the police department said.

4. Firefighters ambushed by sniper on Idaho mountainside; 2 killed

Idaho firefighters shooting: 2 killed in mountainside ambush

Authorities said firefighters were attacked by a sniper on an Idaho mountainside while they were responding to a blaze in the northern part of the state.

5. Dramatic nighttime Salt River rescue footage released by MCSO

Dramatic nighttime Salt River rescue footage released by MCSO

Dramatic nighttime body cam footage and 911 audio from a Salt River rescue were released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. It shows a man being rescued after becoming trapped by thick brush.

