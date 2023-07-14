Fargo Police: 1 officer dead, 2 critical, suspect dead in shooting

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Fargo Police: 1 officer dead, 2 critical, suspect dead in shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated July 15, 2023 4:21AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Fargo police officers shot: Saturday morning update

One Fargo police officer is dead and 2 other officers are critically injured after a suspect opened fire on a busy street Friday. The suspect is dead and one other civilian was injured. Identities have not been released.

FARGO, N.D. (FOX 9) - The Fargo Police Department has confirmed one of its officers is dead and two other officers are in critical condition following a shooting near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo on Friday. The suspect is also dead, and one other civilian was seriously injured.

The Fargo Police Department will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Fargo City Hall to provide additional information. That press conference will be streaming live on fox9.com/live and the FOX Local app on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV.

Witness accounts of Fargo shooting

Multiple witnesses said the suspect began shooting on the busy street just before 3 p.m., and that officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

"I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops go down," witness Shannon Nichole told KFGO Radio. "My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver’s door."

"He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God! He’s shooting!’" witness Chenoa Peterson told the Associated Press. "It’s weird knowing that if you were 10 seconds earlier you could have been in that."

Fargo police respond to critical incident

The Fargo Police Department reported Friday it was responding to a critical incident, and gathering evidence. There is no known threat to the public at this time, authorities have said.

IDs of Fargo officers, suspect not released

The investigation is ongoing and the identities of those involved are not being released at this time as the process of notifying family members is ongoing. The Fargo Police Department will not be releasing any additional information prior to the press conference.

The Fargo City Commission has been invited to be in attendance at the press conference.

"Kathryn and I pray for the officers, families and entire law enforcement community affected by today's incident in Fargo," Gov. Doug Burgum posted in a social media statement Friday.