Teen dead, another hurt in double shooting in South Phoenix
PHOENIX - A teen is dead and another is injured following a shooting in South Phoenix overnight, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 28 near 5400 South 19th Avenue.
Two teen boys were found with at least one gunshot wound. One was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The other victim took himself to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if the two gunshot victims were known to one another.
The condition of the surviving teen is unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the nearby area of the shooting.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department