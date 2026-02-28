Teen dead, another hurt in double shooting in South Phoenix

The Brief One teenage boy is dead and another is injured following a shooting near 19th Avenue and 5400 South in Phoenix early Saturday morning. The surviving victim was able to transport himself to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second teen died shortly after arrival. No suspects are in custody, and investigators are still working to determine what led to the gunfire.



A teen is dead and another is injured following a shooting in South Phoenix overnight, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 28 near 5400 South 19th Avenue.

Two teen boys were found with at least one gunshot wound. One was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The other victim took himself to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if the two gunshot victims were known to one another.

The condition of the surviving teen is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the shooting.