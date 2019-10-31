Fast-spreading ‘46 Fire’ breaks out in Jurupa Valley following pursuit

A brush fire that sparked in Jurupa Valley prompted evacuations and quickly spread to Riverside early Thursday morning, officials said.

The "46 Fire," as it's being called, broke out at about 12:39 p.m. in the 5300 block of 46th Street in Jurupa Valley.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department began pursuing a vehicle shortly after midnight. The chase ended in a crash around 12:30 p.m. in the general area of where the fire started. Two people were taken into custody. Police identified them as Kevin Hidalgo and Bryan Anguiano.

The fire burned at least 300 acres and is 5% contained. Three homes and two outbuildings were destroyed, Cal Fire Riverside said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Cal Fire Riverside reported.

All evacuation orders were lifted by 2 p.m. Thursday. "Please use caution and be mindful of firefighters working in the area," Cal Fire Riverside said in a Tweet.

ROAD CLOSURES

• Riverview Drive at Rio

• Avenue Juan Diaz at Riverview Drive

• Crestmore Avenue at 46th Street

• Kern Drive at Riverview

• Peralta at Riverview

The Metrolink RIV Line 403 to Los Angeles was closed. The RIV Line tracks were closed between Riverside Downtown and Pedley stations.

EVACUATION CENTER

An evacuation shelter was opened at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Indian Hills and Peralta Elementary Schools were closed Thursday due to fires in the area. Schools were expected to reopen Friday, according to the Jurupa Unified Schol District.

No further details were immediately known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX 11's Oscar Flores and Mary Stringini contributed to this report.