Father and son bond over volunteering at Tempe animal rescue

Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix

A father and son have been volunteering at Tempe animal rescue for half a year and say they've gotten more out of the experience than they ever imagined.

TEMPE, Ariz. - April 26 is National Kids and Pets Day, and what better way to celebrate than taking your children to volunteer with animals?

Cayce Parks and his father Adam volunteer at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe

"I’ve been volunteering for half a year now. It started back in September," Cayce said.

Volunteering with his father started as a way to help with his allergies, but it's taught him so much more.

"It’s been super fun because you get to do some basic life skills like laundry and stuff like how you take care of a dog and then if you become a green path you can walk dogs around the block and you can have some good interaction with them," he explained.

His father, Adam, says this experience has been invaluable.

"It’s been really fantastic. It’s a great shelter and it’s a great cause. The fact that he gets to do it allows he and I to spend time together," he said.

Learn more about the rescue here: https://www.lostourhome.org/