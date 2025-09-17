Expand / Collapse search

Father of boys killed in crash pleads for seat belt safety; triple stabbing in Mesa l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 17, 2025 10:14am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

From a father sharing an emotional message after his two young sons were killed in a crash along Interstate 10 to the search for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman and her daughters inside an East Valley apartment, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 17.

1. Father shares emotional message

Featured

Father of two boys killed in I-10 crash shares emotional message
article

Father of two boys killed in I-10 crash shares emotional message

A Phoenix father whose two sons and their grandfather died in a crash is speaking out, pleading with other families to always wear a seat belt.

2. Suspicious bag deemed safe

Featured

Suspicious bag found outside Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix
article

Suspicious bag found outside Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix

A bomb squad responded to the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, located near 48th Street and Baseline Road, after police say a suspicious bag was found. The bag has since been deemed safe.

3. Suspect sought in triple stabbing

Featured

Mother, 2 daughters stabbed by suspect at Mesa apartments: PD
article

Mother, 2 daughters stabbed by suspect at Mesa apartments: PD

Police say a woman and her two daughters were asleep inside an apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads on Sept. 17 when they were stabbed by an unknown suspect, who remains on the loose.

4. Phoenix teen shot while riding e-bike

Featured

Family seeks justice after teen is shot in Phoenix drive-by
article

Family seeks justice after teen is shot in Phoenix drive-by

When 17-year-old Jonathan Walke was shot while riding his e-bike, his first instinct was to call his mom. In a moment of panic, he also managed to flag down a fire truck for help.

5. Body bound in singer's car ID'd

Featured

Authorities ID body found in Tesla linked to singer D4vd as teen girl
article

Authorities ID body found in Tesla linked to singer D4vd as teen girl

Authorities discovered the dismembered remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas in a Tesla registered to D4vd while he was performing on his "Withered" world tour.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Moisture from once-Tropical Storm Mario bringing rain to state
article

Arizona weather forecast: Moisture from once-Tropical Storm Mario bringing rain to state

Rain chances are in todays forecast for the Valley. Our high temperature will reach about 102 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews