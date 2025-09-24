Expand / Collapse search
Father indicted over death of his daughter: MCAO

Updated  September 24, 2025 10:49am MST
Irvin Eduardo Ramos-Jimenez article

Irvin Eduardo Ramos-Jimenez

The Brief

    • 35-year-old Irvin Eduardo Ramos-Jimenez has been indicted on weapons misconduct and child abuse charges.
    • The indictment came months after his daughter died as a result of a shooting.
    • "Investigators learned the child was shot by her nine-year-old sibling, who gained access to an unsecured AR-style rifle that Ramos-Jimenez, their father, stored in the nine-year-old’s bedroom," read a portion of MCAO's statement.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say a 35-year-old man has been indicted in connection with the death of his daughter earlier this year.

What we know:

According to documents released by officials with MCAO, a grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted Irvin Eduardo Ramos-Jimenez with a count of felony misconduct involving weapons, and a count of felony child abuse.

The backstory:

Per our previous report on the matter, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the night of June 3. The victim, who was described as a five-year-old girl, was taken by ambulance to a trauma center, where the later died.

"Investigators learned the child was shot by her nine-year-old sibling, who gained access to an unsecured AR-style rifle that Ramos-Jimenez, their father, stored in the nine-year-old’s bedroom," read a portion of MCAO's statement. "At the time of the shooting, Ramos-Jimenez was classified as a prohibited possessor, meaning he was legally barred from owning or possessing a firearm or any other weapon designed for lethal use."

What's next:

MCAO states a trial for Ramos-Jimenez is scheduled for March 5, 2026.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, with supplemental information gathered from a FOX 10 news report that was published on June 4, 2025.

