Child dies after being shot in south Phoenix; multiple people detained: PD

The Brief A child died after being shot on June 3 near 7th Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The child was not identified. Police say multiple people were detained in connection to the shooting.



Multiple people were detained after a shooting in south Phoenix on Tuesday night left a child dead.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to reports of "unknown trouble" just before 9:15 p.m. on June 3 near 7th Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The person who called police left the area but was found nearby, and that's when the officers learned that a child had been shot.

"The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died," police said. "Officers detained multiple people who [were] in the home when the shooting occurred."

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Police say detectives are investigating the incident.

Map of where the shooting happened