Child dies after being shot in south Phoenix; multiple people detained: PD
PHOENIX - Multiple people were detained after a shooting in south Phoenix on Tuesday night left a child dead.
What we know:
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to reports of "unknown trouble" just before 9:15 p.m. on June 3 near 7th Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The person who called police left the area but was found nearby, and that's when the officers learned that a child had been shot.
"The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died," police said. "Officers detained multiple people who [were] in the home when the shooting occurred."
What we don't know:
No identities have been released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Police say detectives are investigating the incident.