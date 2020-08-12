Expand / Collapse search
FBI: $160K+ seized from Milwaukee gang, part of Operation Legend

FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Gang Task Force on Wednesday, Aug. 12 announced that it seized nearly $163,000 from a gang as part of Operation Legend.

On its Twitter page, FBI Milwaukee said the suspected illegal proceeds -- which totaled $162, 732 -- were seized from a violent gang during the execution of a search warrant near 46th and Wells -- just West of WI-175.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched Operation Legend on July 8. Operation Legend is described by the DOJ as a "sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative across all federal law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight the sudden surge of violent crime."

The effort began in Kansas City, Missouri after four-year-old LeGend Taliferro was fatally shot on June 29. The operation has since moved to cities across the U.S., including Milwaukee.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger on July 29 announced that 25-30 federal investigators would be coming to Milwaukee to focus on violent crimes. Operation Legend, previously known as Operation Relentless pursuit, arrested a total of 96 people in Milwaukee for homicide, robbery and forcible and aggravated sexual assault crimes in Milwaukee.