FBI joins Preston Lord death case; man shot while preaching: this week's top stories

Shootings mar start of weekend | Crime Files
In this week's top stories for our Crime Files segment, we take a look at two separate incidents that marked a violent start to the weekend. Also, police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a preacher badly injured, and an exclusive look inside the Chandler 'House of Horrors' investigation. Here are the Crime Files for Nov. 13-19
PHOENIX - This week's top stories include the report of Matthew Perry's death certificate being released; Scottsdale Police releasing body cam footage of ex-NHL player Alex Galchenyuk's arrest; and a Super Bowl champ dying.
Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between Nov. 5-11.
1. FBI joins investigation into teen death in the far East Valley
Featured
Police say they have identified multiple persons of interest in the murder of a teen who died following an assault at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.
2. City has a solution to the housing crisis
Featured
Sedona's tourism boom and short-term rentals are pushing rent prices higher than the Red Rocks, which makes the city famous.
3. West Valley shooting wounds preacher
Featured
The incident happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the area of 51st Avenue and Peoria. After the incident happened, businesses in the area got a knock on their door from police, telling them to leave.
4. Flight disruption incident cost woman a lot of money
Featured
A woman who forced a flight to Hawaii to return to Phoenix has been ordered to pay a large fine.
5. Texas mother accused of heinous act
Featured
Carrollton police said a woman is accused of stabbing her husband and then driving her car into a pond with her kids inside.
6. Shocking act by Disney park guests waiting in ride lines
Featured
Some guests are reportedly unable to control their bowels while waiting hours in long lines at Disney theme parks.
7. Cat owner facing tough choices
Featured
An Arizona woman was faced with a tough choice after her cat's surgery was estimated to cost $7,000. She's one of many who are left looking for ways to get their pets life saving surgeries without sky-high prices.
8. Police shooting in the West Valley
Featured
An investigation is underway in the West Valley after a police shooting left a suspect dead.
9. Update in the ‘Houser of Horrors’ case
Featured
April McLaughlin, the woman accused of animal abuse after dozens of dogs were found in her home, has been rearrested. Dozens of animal abuse charges have been submitted to prosecutors.
10. Aftermath of Matthew Perry's death
Featured
The TV star's death is still attracting a certain degree of attention online.