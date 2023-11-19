Expand / Collapse search

FBI joins Preston Lord death case; man shot while preaching: this week's top stories

In this week's top stories for our Crime Files segment, we take a look at two separate incidents that marked a violent start to the weekend. Also, police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a preacher badly injured, and an exclusive look inside the Chandler 'House of Horrors' investigation. Here are the Crime Files for Nov. 13-19

PHOENIX - This week's top stories include the report of Matthew Perry's death certificate being released; Scottsdale Police releasing body cam footage of ex-NHL player Alex Galchenyuk's arrest; and a Super Bowl champ dying.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between Nov. 5-11.

1. FBI joins investigation into teen death in the far East Valley

Preston Lord: Queen Creek Police identify persons of interest in teen's death; FBI joins investigation
Preston Lord: Queen Creek Police identify persons of interest in teen's death; FBI joins investigation

Police say they have identified multiple persons of interest in the murder of a teen who died following an assault at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

2. City has a solution to the housing crisis

Arizona city considers turning parking lot into overnight campground for workers
Arizona city considers turning parking lot into overnight campground for workers

Sedona's tourism boom and short-term rentals are pushing rent prices higher than the Red Rocks, which makes the city famous.

3. West Valley shooting wounds preacher

Man shot while preaching on corner of Glendale intersection
Man shot while preaching on corner of Glendale intersection

The incident happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the area of 51st Avenue and Peoria. After the incident happened, businesses in the area got a knock on their door from police, telling them to leave.

4. Flight disruption incident cost woman a lot of money

Woman ordered to pay nearly $39K for disturbing Phoenix to Hawaii flight
Woman ordered to pay nearly $39K for disturbing Phoenix to Hawaii flight

A woman who forced a flight to Hawaii to return to Phoenix has been ordered to pay a large fine.

5. Texas mother accused of heinous act

Woman accused of stabbing husband, driving car with kids into pond
Woman accused of stabbing husband, driving car with kids into pond

Carrollton police said a woman is accused of stabbing her husband and then driving her car into a pond with her kids inside.

6. Shocking act by Disney park guests waiting in ride lines

Disney park guests reportedly pooping while waiting in long ride lines: 'WTF?'
Disney park guests reportedly pooping while waiting in long ride lines: 'WTF?'

Some guests are reportedly unable to control their bowels while waiting hours in long lines at Disney theme parks.

7. Cat owner facing tough choices

Arizona cat owner faced with tough choice as vet bills are on the rise
Arizona cat owner faced with tough choice as vet bills are on the rise

An Arizona woman was faced with a tough choice after her cat's surgery was estimated to cost $7,000. She's one of many who are left looking for ways to get their pets life saving surgeries without sky-high prices.

8. Police shooting in the West Valley

Suspect shot, killed by Goodyear officers in Avondale
Suspect shot, killed by Goodyear officers in Avondale

An investigation is underway in the West Valley after a police shooting left a suspect dead.

9. Update in the ‘Houser of Horrors’ case

April McLaughlin rearrested; dozens of animal abuse charges submitted to prosecutors
April McLaughlin rearrested; dozens of animal abuse charges submitted to prosecutors

April McLaughlin, the woman accused of animal abuse after dozens of dogs were found in her home, has been rearrested. Dozens of animal abuse charges have been submitted to prosecutors.

10. Aftermath of Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry's death certificate reveals 'Friends' star's time of death
Matthew Perry’s death certificate reveals 'Friends' star’s time of death

The TV star's death is still attracting a certain degree of attention online.