FBI joins Preston Lord death case; man shot while preaching: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include the report of Matthew Perry's death certificate being released; Scottsdale Police releasing body cam footage of ex-NHL player Alex Galchenyuk's arrest; and a Super Bowl champ dying.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between Nov. 5-11.

1. FBI joins investigation into teen death in the far East Valley

2. City has a solution to the housing crisis

3. West Valley shooting wounds preacher

4. Flight disruption incident cost woman a lot of money

5. Texas mother accused of heinous act

6. Shocking act by Disney park guests waiting in ride lines

7. Cat owner facing tough choices

8. Police shooting in the West Valley

9. Update in the ‘Houser of Horrors’ case

10. Aftermath of Matthew Perry's death