Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

FedEx to hire 70,000 workers for 'unprecedented holiday shipping season'

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
News
FOX Business

These companies are hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic

Many companies are still hiring, and have even created new jobs as a result of the outbreak.

FedEx is bracing for a tsunami of a holiday shipping season with plans to hire as many as 70,000 seasonal workers, the company confirmed to FOX Business and Fox TV Stations. That's a 27 percent increase from the 55,000 hired last year.

Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer of FedEx, predicts the upcoming season will be "unprecedented' while also announcing some enhancements to meet that demand, including "the acceleration of FedEx Ground’s seven-day a week residential delivery."

Consumers cooped up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic have stepped up online shopping, which was already on the upswing. Retailers including Walmart said online sales rose 97% in the second quarter, while Target and Dick's Sporting Goods both reported jumps of 195% and 194%, respectively.

RELATED: 'I can't do that, boss:' Security footage shows FedEx driver refusing to help fallen 89-year-old

UPS did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on its holiday hiring plans.

The announcement comes just after the number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week. The drop in claims indicated that the job market may be improving after six months of an onslaught of coronavirus-fueled layoffs plagued droves of industries.

RELATED: Pilot suffers injury after FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX

As of the week ending on Aug. 29, 881,000 workers sought aid last week, pushing the total number since the shutdown began to more than 59 million.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release monthly jobs data for August, in which employers are seen adding 1.4 million positions, according to economist estimates, as the economic recovery continues from the pandemic.

Get the latest updates on this story at FoxBusiness.com.