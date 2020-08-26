Expand / Collapse search
FEMA search-and-rescue team from Arizona heads to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura

Published 
Updated 11 mins ago
Hurricanes
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

PHOENIX - The FEMA Urban Search-and-Rescue Task Force Team from Arizona received orders Wednesday, Aug. 26, to head to Louisiana as it's expecting "unsurvivable" Hurricane Laura.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. Aug 26, the hurricane is classified as category 4 with wind speeds more than 100 mph.

A search-and-rescue team of 45 members will deploy Wednesday night, including search and rescue K-9's.

"The team will be utilized for urban search and water rescue needs in response to this powerful storm. AZ-TF1 Will be a fully self-sufficient team, that will be able to adapt to any needs that might arise or locations as the storm shifts," a news release from the Phoenix Fire Department read.

It's not known how long the team will be in the state.

Courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department