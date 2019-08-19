Fiesta Bowl donates $2 million to help renovate Margaret T. Hance Park

Some big changes are coming to Margaret T. Hance Park, which runs through the heart of downtown Phoenix. The city of Phoenix and the Fiesta Bowl are putting millions of dollars into renovations.

Every great city has a great park, a place where memories are made and pets, children, and families can laugh and play. In downtown Phoenix, there's Margaret T. Hance Park known for bringing people together.

But it's in need of a major makeover, one the Fiesta Bowl is willing to pitch in for. The Fiesta Bowl announced their commitment to a sponsorship deal for the park's transformation set to complete by December 2020.

"It's a central hub of Phoenix and Fiesta Bowl is honored to be able to provide a donation of $2 million," said Partick Barley, with the Fiesta Bowl.

The 25-year deal with the Fiesta Bowl is now the first major sponsor of the city's million-dollar projet.

New renderings of the park and playground's remodel show a first-class children's area.

Advertisement

With the Fiesta Bowl's sponsorship, city leaders say they believe the revitalization plan for such a historical park will make it a major attraction to downtown for both locals and tourists. The total cost of the project is estimated at $100 million.

"Great cities have strong park systems, Hance Park is our famous downtown park and we want this to be a must-visit destination for both Phoenicians and anyone visiting our city," said Mayor Kate Gallego.