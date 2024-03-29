Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
9
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Fifth Ward Cancer Cluster: EPA finds 41 creosote-linked chemicals in neighborhood

By Sherman Desselle
Published  March 29, 2024 10:32am MST
EPA
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified 41 creosote-related chemicals as Potential Contaminants of Concern (PCOCs) in the vapor intrusion samples of the Fifth Ward area.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Creosote is a toxic chemical used at a former wood-preserving works site operated by Union Pacific. The railroad company assumed ownership of the site from Southern Pacific in 1997.

Testing toxic chemicals in Houston's 5th Ward

Testing toxic chemicals in Houston's 5th Ward

Neighbors have been heavily impacted by a concerning cancer cluster there for years. They tell Fox 26 that many continue to be diagnosed with rare and severe forms of cancer, and some residents are still dying due to complications.

UP conducted previous testing in the area in 2020 and found no significant health risks from the site. The most recent assessment is more comprehensive and will cover a wider community area.

"I already knew," said Fifth Ward resident Sandra Edwards about the results. "This is why we pushed to get this done. We're living out here. We know something is wrong. People are not just dropping dead."

Houston mayor pauses Fifth Ward relocation program for review

A spokesperson for the EPA tells Fox 26 that the results include data from samples of soil gas, groundwater, and sewers taken at 117 locations on public rights-of-way and at private properties.

5th Ward residents to meet with EPA

Fifth Ward residents impacted by the deadly cancer cluster there are gathering tonight with the EPA. They're getting updated on the efforts to clean up the toxic chemicals in their area and can ask questions about what's next. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle has a preview from the community.

Union Pacific and the EPA began testing groundwater in the neighborhood in November. These initial vapor tests represent the first phase of UPRR's EPA-approved plan, which includes extensive soil and air screening.

Toni Harrison, spokesperson for UPRR, emphasized the importance of transparency and ongoing communication with the public throughout this process. "We will continue working closely with regulators and subject-matter experts," Harrison stated.

Fifth Ward Cancer Cluster Summit: Key takeaways after lawmakers meet with experts

The next phase of testing, slated to be the most extensive to date in the Fifth Ward, will commence soon. It will involve a second round of vapor testing during the summer to evaluate the impact of warmer weather on vapor migration.

"We knew these numbers were high...we just couldn't prove it. Now that it's out there, what's the next step?" asked Edwards.

$5M in funding to move 5th Ward residents from cancer cluster

The Houston City Council on Wednesday approved a $5 million fund to help relocate residents from a Fifth Ward community heavily impacted by a deadly cancer cluster.

EPA staff will host a community meeting in late April to review the available data and answer questions. You can read the newest results here. 
 