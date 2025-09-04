Fight against Sinaloa Cartel intensifies in AZ; new details on Rebekah Baptiste murder l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 1:03 PM MST until THU 1:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:09 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:40 PM MST until THU 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Gila River Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Kofa, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Deer Valley, Southeast Gila County, Northwest Pinal County, Superior, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Parker Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, Tonto Basin, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Aguila Valley
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Special Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Parker Valley

Fight against Sinaloa Cartel intensifies in AZ; new details on Rebekah Baptiste murder l Morning News Brief

Updated  September 4, 2025 10:49am MST
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

From the DEA intensifying its fight against the Sinaloa Cartel in Arizona to new details about Rebeke Baptiste's final weeks before her murder, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 4.

1. DEA cracks down on cartel drug crimes

DEA fight against Sinaloa Cartel intensifies in Arizona
The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the most influential drug trafficking organizations in the world, and the DEA in Arizona are going after them with renewed intensity.

2. New details on Rebekah Baptiste's final weeks

Neighbors tell different story in Rebekah Baptiste murder case
Neighbors are providing a different account of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste's final weeks, contradicting statements the suspects made to police about her disappearance.

3. Family doctor arrested

'Demented' Monroe doctor allegedly solicited sex with 5-year-old in Florida sting
He allegedly pursued a platonic relationship to see if the "mom" would allow her 5-year-old to be courted by and have a sexual relationship with him.

4. AZ man found dead in Alaska

Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Alaskan glacier
Thomas Casey, a 69-year-old Arizona man, was found dead near the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau two days after he was reported missing.

5. Rescue operation underway

Worker stuck on light pole at Hohokam Stadium
Crews are working to rescue a man who suffered a head injury while changing lights on a pole at Hohokam Stadium near Center Street and Brown Road.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: More storms expected on Thursday across the state
Thursday brings about a 40% chance for more storms in the Valley. The high temperature in Phoenix will reach about 100 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews