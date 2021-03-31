Fight between brothers-in-law leads to Glendale shooting, police say

Police say a fight between two brothers-in-law resulted in one of them being shot in Glendale.

According to police, the shooting happened on Wednesday just after 5 a.m. near 67th Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The suspect in the shooting was not at the scene when police arrived.

"This was a domestic violence dispute between two brothers-in-law," police said on March 31. "During a physical altercation, the suspect shot the victim."

