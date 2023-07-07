Fight over Xbox leads to shooting in Mesa, police say

Police say two brothers fighting over a video game console escalated into a shooting in Mesa, leaving one of them injured.

Mesa Police say the shooting happened on the night of July 7 near Brown Road and Country Club Drive. Two brothers were fighting over an Xbox when one of them grabbed a gun and shot his brother in the foot.

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself outside in a storage shed. A SWAT team responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was also taken to a hospital as a precaution due to the extreme heat.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: