Final suspect arrested in Phoenix homicide case: police

By
Published  November 22, 2025 5:16pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

    • The final suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal October shooting of 16-year-old Trey Bomelyn.
    • A 20-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday, bringing the total number of people arrested and charged in the case to four.
    • The victim was shot in the incident on Oct. 2.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police announced the arrest of the final suspect in a shooting investigation that left a 16-year-old dead back in October.

On Oct. 2 around 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near South 31st Street to find two boys with gunshot wounds. 

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

On Nov. 6, police identified the shooting victim as 16-year-old Trey Bomelyn. 

They announced that three suspects— ages 15, 17 and 17, were arrested and charged in connection to the boy's murder. Officers released an image of a person of interest, whom they believed was their fourth suspect involved in the shooting.  

On Nov. 21, Phoenix Police announced the arrested of 20-year-old Charles Stokes Jr. He was arrested on Nov. 20 and booked into jail.

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

