Final suspect arrested in Phoenix homicide case: police
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police announced the arrest of the final suspect in a shooting investigation that left a 16-year-old dead back in October.
The backstory:
On Oct. 2 around 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near South 31st Street to find two boys with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.
Dig deeper:
On Nov. 6, police identified the shooting victim as 16-year-old Trey Bomelyn.
They announced that three suspects— ages 15, 17 and 17, were arrested and charged in connection to the boy's murder. Officers released an image of a person of interest, whom they believed was their fourth suspect involved in the shooting.
What we know:
On Nov. 21, Phoenix Police announced the arrested of 20-year-old Charles Stokes Jr. He was arrested on Nov. 20 and booked into jail.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department