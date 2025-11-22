Final suspect arrested in Phoenix homicide case: police

The Brief The final suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal October shooting of 16-year-old Trey Bomelyn. A 20-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday, bringing the total number of people arrested and charged in the case to four. The victim was shot in the incident on Oct. 2.



Phoenix Police announced the arrest of the final suspect in a shooting investigation that left a 16-year-old dead back in October.

The backstory:

On Oct. 2 around 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near South 31st Street to find two boys with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Dig deeper:

On Nov. 6, police identified the shooting victim as 16-year-old Trey Bomelyn.

They announced that three suspects— ages 15, 17 and 17, were arrested and charged in connection to the boy's murder. Officers released an image of a person of interest, whom they believed was their fourth suspect involved in the shooting.

What we know:

On Nov. 21, Phoenix Police announced the arrested of 20-year-old Charles Stokes Jr. He was arrested on Nov. 20 and booked into jail.

Map of the shooting location.