Several structures on fire in central Phoenix, more than 1,700 without power

Several homes are burning near 16th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

"Firefighters are currently fighting several structure fires in the area of 16th St and Oak St. This incident has been balanced to a greater alarm for resources," Phoenix Fire said.

As for residents in the area, power is out for about 1,750 APS customers. Power is expected to come back on around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The area for the outage is from Thomas Road to Culver Street and 7th Street to 20th Street.

