Fiery crash on Loop 303 causes rush hour delays in Peoria
article
PEORIA, Ariz. - A fiery crash on the Loop 303 near Olive Avenue caused a rush hour traffic jam in Peoria.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Hyundai is believed to have crossed all lanes of traffic before striking a light pole at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle burst into flames.
It was quickly moved to the right shoulder but bumper-to-bumper traffic caused delays past Peoria Avenue.
An investigation into the crash in underway.