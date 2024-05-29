Fiery crash on Loop 303 causes rush hour delays in Peoria

article

A fiery crash on the Loop 303 near Olive Avenue caused a rush hour traffic jam in Peoria.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Hyundai is believed to have crossed all lanes of traffic before striking a light pole at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle burst into flames.

It was quickly moved to the right shoulder but bumper-to-bumper traffic caused delays past Peoria Avenue.

An investigation into the crash in underway.

Map of where the crash took place: