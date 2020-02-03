Fire damages vehicles at Annapolis used car lot

Several vehicles were completely destroyed after a fire broke out Monday morning at an Annapolis used car lot.

Firefighters were called to the Annapolis Car Center on West Street and Gibralter Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Aerial images from the scene showed several vehicles engulfed in flames.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Utility crews have been called to the scene.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. No injuries have been reported.