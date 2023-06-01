Fire destroys Glendale home, sends firefighter to hospital; illegal fireworks investigated as cause

A fire destroyed a Glendale home early Thursday morning, leaving several residents displaced and a firefighter in the hospital.

The flames sparked from debris in the backyard and spread into the home in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird, said Linda Rider with Glendale Fire.

"The fire went defensive and crews did a great job keeping the fire from extending to other houses," said Rider.

The four people living in the home were able to get out with their dog and tortoise, and they are expected to be okay, fire officials said.

A firefighter was treated on scene and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

A fire burns a Glendale home.

Large illegal fireworks were reportedly found across the street and are being investigated as a possible cause for the fire.

Authorities also say the "excessive" amount of property and debris around the home made it difficult for firefighters to navigate around.

"We remind everyone to keep their backyards clear of debris and maintain a clutter-free living space to prevent fires and make it easier for first responders to do their job," read a statement from Glendale Fire on Twitter.

