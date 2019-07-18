Fire officials: House likely a total loss following 1st alarm fire

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Glendale Fire Department crews battled a first-alarm blaze at a home near 69th Avenue and Glendale Avenue on Thursday.

Crews arrived at the home just before noon on Thursday, and Chris James with Glendale Fire said the blaze started on the home's exterior side, quickly spreading up to the attic. The home, according to James, is likely a total loss. The homeowners, however, were not home at the time of the fire. They did arrive to find crews handling the fire.

The home's owner, Sandy Harmon, did not want to be on camera, but said she and husband left for just 10 to 15 minutes, and came home to a complete shock.