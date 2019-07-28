Firefighters battle 1st-alarm fire at Chandler apartment complex

CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Firefighters rescued a woman during a first-alarm apartment fire Sunday morning in Chandler.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road.

A 22-year-old woman was rescued from a nearby apartment and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Six apartments are uninhabitable as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting all of the residents who were displaced from their apartments due to the fire.