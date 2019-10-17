Firefighters battle 1st-alarm fire at west Phoenix strip mall

Firefighters say no one was injured after a first-alarm shed fire behind a west Phoenix strip mall spread to two nearby businesses.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to the strip mall located at 59th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 1:30 a.m. and discovered that a shed behind the strip mall was on fire.

The fire spread to two businesses in the strip mall, as well as the roof of the structure.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that had spread to the two businesses.

It's unknown what caused the fire.