Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Firefighters battle 30-acre brush fire in North Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Updated 1 hour ago
(Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - Crews from multiple agencies are battling a second-alarm brush fire in North Phoenix.

Forward progress has been stopped on the Ultra Fire, which is burning near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road, Arizona Forestry officials said on April 20.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

