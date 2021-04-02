Firefighters encounter 'ammo popping' while battling mobile home fires in Surprise

Firefighters battled a fire that destroyed two unoccupied mobile homes in Surprise on Friday morning.

According to the Surprise Fire Department, crews responded to the fire near Grand Avenue and Happy Valley Road at 4:45 a.m. and found two mobile homes fully engulfed in flames.

"Crews worked around ammo popping from the mobile homes and sagging electrical lines," the department said on April 2.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

